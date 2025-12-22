EAEU needs transparent, stable and predictable trade conditions — Japarov

The President of Kyrgyzstan addressed the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in St. Petersburg.

Key issues related to the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were discussed, and further guidelines for deepening integration were outlined.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that through joint efforts the Union has gone through this period in a stable and well-organized manner, noting that 2025 was rich in important events for the socio-economic development of the five member states. According to him, it was possible to ensure economic resilience, strengthen the internal market, and develop cooperative ties.

«Economic cooperation within our Union is not just developing—it is gaining momentum. Mutual trade has reached almost $100 billion, and these are not just figures. This is an indicator of trust, mutual support, and the genuine interest of our countries in each other,» he said.

At the same time, the head of state noted that the existing great potential in mutual trade has not yet been fully realized.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the fewer barriers and costs there are, the more resilient the Union will be and the higher its competitiveness.

«I believe it is important that member states, when making decisions at the national level, fully take into account the need to ensure transparent, stable, and predictable trading conditions,» the President of Kyrgyzstan said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has managed to maintain positive economic dynamics. As a result of the first 11 months, GDP grew by 10.2 percent, with growth recorded in industry, construction, services, and agriculture.

He reaffirmed the priority of food and energy security as interrelated elements of national economic stability and proposed agreeing on specific measures that would strengthen the agricultural sector, provide the population with safe and affordable food, support farmers and producers, and attract investment in modern production technologies.

«We consistently support the policy of expanding the geography of partnerships and concluding free trade agreements, viewing them as an effective tool for increasing the competitiveness of the economies of EAEU member states,» Sadyr Japarov said, expressing confidence that businesses in the Union countries will fully take advantage of the opportunities offered by the agreements with Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Indonesia signed this year.