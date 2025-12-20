Financial literacy manual for migrants presented in Bishkek

A financial literacy manual for migrant workers and their families was presented in Bishkek. The National Bank reported.

According to the National Bank, the authors attempted to answer one of the most pressing questions: «Why does money earned abroad often not work for the future of the family?»

«The project was implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) jointly with the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Labor. According to IOM, for 41 percent of migrant families from our country, remittances remain the main source of income. However, Kyrgyzstanis themselves, forced to work abroad, are increasingly reporting another problem: the money they earn is quickly spent, without being converted into savings or investments,» the statement says.

As Azat Kozubekov, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted, the manual was developed with practical application in mind—not as an abstract textbook, but as a tool that can be used before departure, while working abroad, and upon return.

«The financial literacy manual was developed taking into account the characteristics and needs of migrants and their families and has a practical focus. We expect this module to become part of pre-departure training programs and will be actively used in migrant support centers and online,» he emphasized.

The training module is approximately six hours long and consists of four sections. It covers setting financial goals, budgeting, secure transfers, savings, deposits, investing basics, insurance, and fraud protection.