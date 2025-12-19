11:01
Labor Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstanis choosing to participate in Russia’s SMO

Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu commented to journalists on the participation of some citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia’s special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine.

According to him, there are individuals in the Russian Federation who have committed serious crimes and choose to take part in the SMO instead of serving their prison sentences.

«But no one forces them. They may receive such an offer. Employees of the Ministry of Labor’s representative office, together with the MFA’s consular service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are working to protect their rights. We hold conversations with them, explain their rights, and ask whether they are being coerced,» he explained.

He also noted that currently 69 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are being held at the temporary detention center for foreign nationals in Sakharovo, and 19 more are being held at a similar center in Moscow Oblast.
