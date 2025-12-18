Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media

Today, at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu called on deputies to work actively and spare no effort.

«We have a lot of bills that need to be considered. Some of them are in the economic sphere and require consideration in three readings. Therefore, I urge you to work actively in the committees and bring only finalized documents to the plenary sessions for voting. So don’t make any plans for next week, there will be a lot of work. I am warning those who skip sessions in advance — we will cut their salaries and publish the names of absentees in the media,» he added.