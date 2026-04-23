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Modern public reception office opened in Zhogorku Kenesh

At the initiative of Speaker Marlen Mamataliev, a new, modern public reception office was opened in the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan. The Speaker himself received the first citizens in person and tested the newly created digital capabilities. The parliamentary press service reported.

The public reception office now accepts both written and oral requests. The AI-powered system converts audio recordings into text, which is quickly signed by the applicant and then sent to the appropriate deputy.

Furthermore, the system for receiving and reviewing requests has been improved. Its implementation will speed up the processing of requests, improve the quality of service, and reduce the workload of the public reception office staff. At the same time, the new public reception office has created comfortable conditions for citizens contacting Parliament, including a specially equipped space for mothers with children.

Today, some citizens personally assessed the conditions and submitted their requests in the presence of the Speaker.

Marlen Mamataliev emphasized that all this work was done to create maximum convenience for citizens.

«The new public reception office is not just a place to receive citizens of Kyrgyzstan, but a modern platform that ensures direct, open, and effective dialogue between Parliament and the people. Our main goal is to hear the voice of every citizen, promptly resolve problems, and take the quality of service to a new level,» he said.

In turn, citizens noted that previously, many inconveniences arose when contacting Parliament. They expressed gratitude for the creation of modern opportunities that allow them to quickly and efficiently convey their concerns to members of Parliament and resolve them.
link: https://24.kg/english/371594/
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