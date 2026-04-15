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New MP takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

New MP Ulan Sariev took the oath of office in Parliament.

He is registered as a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh from multi-mandate constituency No. 19. Ulan Sariev was issued a certificate and a badge of the established format.

Following Abdyldabek Egemberdiev’s announcement of his resignation, Ramis Dzhunusaliev was expected to take his seat in the Zhogorku Kenesh based on the election results. However, he is being held in the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) pretrial detention facility on fraud charges. Dzhunusaliev voluntarily resigned, and the Central Election Commission deregistered him from constituency No. 19.

Ulan Sariev is the next candidate on the list.

Ulan Sariev received 4,746 votes (11.23 percent) and is the next candidate according to the election results. He is known as a former member of the Bishkek City Council from Yntymak faction and the head of the travel company Kerege-Tash Travel.

He previously ran in parliamentary elections. In 2023, he placed second among 29 candidates in the Leninsky constituency.

In June 2023, the SCNS opened a criminal case against Ulan Sariev for possible voter bribery, misuse of funds outside the election fund, and abuse of administrative resources. There was no official announcement that the case had been closed.

Several MPs had previously voluntarily gave up their mandates.
link: https://24.kg/english/370417/
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