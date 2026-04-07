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Paper out, E-Kenesh in: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents app for MPs

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan are moving away from paper documents and transitioning to work with tablets. The pilot version of the E-Kenesh app was presented by Speaker Marlen Mamataliev during a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy.

The Speaker noted that the latest high-performance tablets have been procured for this purpose.

With the E-Kenesh app, all agenda items will be available three days before meetings. The system provides all the necessary tools for MPs: they can submit questions to draft laws, prepare reports, and their assistants can upload all required documents online.

Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) has been integrated into the system. It can generate summaries of lengthy bills and assist MPs in drafting questions on topics under discussion.

The move to an electronic format aims to speed up parliamentary work and reduce expenses on printed materials.

In 2024, the Presidential Administration and state agencies switched from paper to electronic document management, saving over 1,205 billion soms in just one year.
link: https://24.kg/english/369365/
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