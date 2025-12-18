14:34
U.S. allows certain transactions with Russian banks and Central Bank

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authorized transactions related to civilian nuclear energy with a number of Russian banks, the Central Bank, and the National Clearing Center.

In addition, the U.S. Department of the Treasury extended until June 18, 2026 the authorization for transactions related to the transport of oil to Japan produced under Sakhalin-2 project. In June 2025, the license had been extended until December 19.

Since 1994, the Sakhalin-2 project has been operated by the offshore company Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. In 2022, about 60 percent of the liquefied gas produced under the project was destined for Japan. In June 2022, by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the project operator was transferred to Russian jurisdiction.
