Residential home prices in Kyrgyzstan increased by 36 percent in 2025

Residential home prices in Kyrgyzstan increased by 36 percent in 2025. Kainarbek Kuluev, a representative of the International Association of Builders, said, speaking at a roundtable discussion of the challenges and prospects of the construction industry.

According to him, prices in Bishkek increased by 26 percent, and for apartments — by 18.5 percent.

«The number of housing purchase and sale transactions decreased by 9.1 percent, while the market volume in monetary terms did not increase,» the specialist said.

In his opinion, the decrease in transaction volume also indicates a decrease in housing affordability and an increase in the real purchasing power of the population.

Kainarbek Kuluev named the main reasons for this increase: a shortage of land for multi-story construction, the rising cost of building materials and construction works, and preferences granted exclusively to state-owned projects.
