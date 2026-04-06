150 seven-story buildings under construction near Kant under mortgage program

The State Mortgage Company has begun implementing a new residential complex project near Kant town in Chui region, the company reported.

The project provides for the construction of 150 seven-story buildings, with a total of 5,250 apartments. The completion of the facilities is scheduled for 2027.

«Special attention is paid to social infrastructure. A school and a kindergarten will be built within the complex. Parking areas, modern children’s and sports playgrounds, as well as full landscaping and greening, will be provided for residents,» the company said.

Apartments in the new complex will be allocated to those on the housing waiting list in Chui region, particularly residents of Kant and nearby areas where active housing construction has previously been limited.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase housing on affordable terms through a shared-equity mortgage program.