About 500 prosecutor’s office employees in Kyrgyzstan need housing

About 500 employees of the prosecutor’s office in Kyrgyzstan are in need of housing. Prosecutor General Maksat Asanaliev said during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He made the statement in response to lawmakers’ questions about housing provision, including concerns that prosecutors transferred to regions have to pay for rented accommodation out of their own pockets.

According to him, 100 prosecutor’s office employees received housing last year.

«This year, we are in talks to ensure that another 100 employees receive housing through the State Mortgage Company. As for housing issues during regional rotations, we have already started providing compensation for rented housing,» Maksat Asanaliev added.