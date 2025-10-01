Aid to Afghanistan: Cabinet orders allocation of food from material reserves

Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for 6.87 million soms. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the country will receive food products, including 90 tons of first-grade flour, 15 tons of sugar, and 15 tons of vegetable oil. Children’s clothing and toys will also be purchased.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations will organize road transportation and customs clearance. Used supplies will be replenished from a special fund of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The aid is being allocated from material reserves.

The State Committee for National Security has been instructed to ensure the security of the humanitarian aid and accompanying persons throughout the entire route through Afghanistan, taking into account the situation in the country.

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit Afghanistan on the night of September 1. The epicenter of the natural disaster was approximately 27.3 kilometers from Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan. More than 2,200 people died.