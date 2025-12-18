11:26
Fifteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be repatriated from Russia to homeland

Fifteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be repatriated from Russia in the coming days after being held in temporary detention facilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, staff from the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg visited the temporary detention center for foreigners under the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Forty Kyrgyzstanis are currently being held at this facility. Consular officers met with them and provided the necessary legal assistance.

It is noted that 15 Kyrgyzstanis will soon be deported to Kyrgyzstan by air.

Furthermore, an inspection revealed that eight more citizens of Kyrgyzstan are also being held at the Asbestovsky detention center.

The Consulate General emphasized that efforts to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Kyrgyzstanis abroad will continue.
