Sadyr Japarov: MPs may be allocated apartments through State Mortgage Company

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced the possibility of allocating official apartments to members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) through the State Mortgage Company. He made this announcement at a parliamentary session today.

The head of state noted that, to ensure the effective functioning of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Parliament building has been renovated and new official vehicles have been purchased.

«We will also consider allocating apartments through the State Mortgage Company in the future,» Sadyr Japarov stated.

The President emphasized that creating the necessary working conditions for deputies is an important component of improving the effectiveness of Parliament.