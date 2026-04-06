Chingiz Aidarbekov appeals to President with complaint about CEC actions

Chingiz Aidarbekov, a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh in constituency No. 21, appealed to President Sadyr Japarov with a complaint about the actions of the Central Election Commission (CEC). The candidate’s authorized representative, Nurlan Kursanbekov, said.

According to him, the MP appealed to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic as the guarantor of the Constitution and asked him to intervene in the situation, take control of the matter, and ensure the restoration of voters’ rights and the legality of the procedure.

As stated in the appeal, after the early resignation of deputy Kuvanychbek Kongantiev, Chingiz Aidarbekov, who garnered 6,259 votes, was expected to receive the parliamentary mandate.

«However, despite the legal requirement to register a candidate within three days, the Central Election Commission has been delaying the procedure for almost a month,» the appeal states.

According to the applicants, additional checks through government agencies are not required by law, and the only grounds for refusal are a criminal record, which the candidate does not have.

The Central Election Commission previously stated that they were awaiting a conclusion from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.