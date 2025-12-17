Suspect in $100,000 fraud scheme detained in Bishkek

Police officers have detained a suspect in a large-scale fraud case, the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, in April 2025, citizen Zh. A. contacted the police and stated that on Moskovskaya Street in Bishkek, citizen T.S. gained his trust under the pretext of doing business together and took possession of the applicant’s Hi-Phi Z car, valued at $100,000. The suspect promised to return the money within four months, but failed to fulfill his obligations and disappeared.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police officers subsequently detained the suspect, T.S., 42. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district urges citizens who have suffered from this individual’s illegal actions to contact the police at 0702494730 or 102.

The investigation is ongoing.