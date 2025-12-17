Cabinet Chairman lays capsules for construction of residential complexes

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in ceremonies to lay time capsules marking the start of construction of a number of residential complexes in Bishkek, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to it, the residential complexes are being built by the State Mortgage Company OJSC.

«Speaking at the ceremony to lay a time capsule for the construction of Tian-Shan Bermeti residential complex, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the active development of the country’s construction sector and expressed confidence that the launch of new residential projects would give new impetus to the city’s development. The residential complex consists of 11 blocks of varying heights, ranging from 23 to 34 floors. Such high-rise buildings will not only embellish the city but also demonstrate that its architecture meets modern standards. The complex under construction will stand out not only for its functionality, but also for its unique architectural expressiveness. Modern design, aesthetic forms, and harmonious urban planning make this project one of the most beautiful and prestigious in the city. In the future, the complex will become an important landmark — memorable, recognizable, and symbolic,» he said.

In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev laid a time capsule for the construction of Tenir-Too Zharygy residential complex. The complex will consist of four blocks with 19- and 34- floor buildings, with a total of 1,064 apartments.

«One of the project’s distinctive features is a modern shopping center and a hotel built in a national style. In addition to meeting everyday needs, the shopping center will offer recreational opportunities for residents. The national-style hotel, in turn, will combine the cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people and traditional architectural elements with modern solutions, giving the area a special appeal and a distinctive character,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted.