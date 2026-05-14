President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit. He and his spouse were personally welcomed at the airport by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo Akorda

From the moment the Turkish leader’s plane crossed the state border until its landing in Astana, it was escorted by fighter jets of Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces.

Upon arrival, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and members of the official delegation were greeted by children waving flags.

According to the Akorda press service, the leaders will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and hold the 6th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will also take part in an informal summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in Turkistan.

Leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are also expected to attend the summit. Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the unrecognized Northern Cyprus hold observer status in the organization.