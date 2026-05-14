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Russia places special emphasis on security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during the meeting of Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is taking place today, May 14, in Bishkek.

During the talks, Sergei Shoigu conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian side, Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the results of his negotiations with Sadyr Japarov held in Moscow in April, noting that the agreements reached made a significant contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Russia places particular importance on cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the field of security. Sergei Shoigu recalled that member states had designated this area as a priority in the SCO Development Strategy through 2035.

The Russian Security Council Secretary proposed discussing several practical initiatives aimed at enhancing specialized cooperation. Successful implementation of these measures, he said, would significantly strengthen the international standing of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization established to promote regional security, as well as economic and cultural cooperation among the countries of Central Asia, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus. Its main objectives include combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism, strengthening mutual trust, and developing economic partnership in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/373836/
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