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 Russian investors intend to produce sunflower oil in Kyrgyzstan

Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, held a meeting with investors from Russia’s Samara Oblast. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

During the meeting, the investors presented a project to build an oil and fat plant in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. It envisions the production of refined sunflower oil with a capacity of up to 400 tons per day using modern cold refining technologies.

The parties discussed the project’s prospects, development of the processing industry, and attracting investment to the agro-industrial sector of the Kyrgyz Republic. Erlist Akunbekov expressed his readiness to provide comprehensive assistance and support in the implementation of the investment project.
link: https://24.kg/english/373809/
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