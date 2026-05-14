12:55
USD 87.45
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.19
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues licenses to two new banks

On May 13, the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to issue licenses for banking operations in national and foreign currencies to two new financial institutions: Kylym Bank OJSC and Muras Bank CJSC. Both institutions received the right to work with both national and foreign currencies, the National Bank announced.

State Kylym Bank

This is an open joint-stock company with 100 percent state participation. The Cabinet of Ministers established it with an authorized capital of 1 billion soms. In addition to standard banking services, this institution was granted the functions of a central counterparty and national depository. Its status as a national depository makes Kylym Bank not just another bank, but a key instrument for the Cabinet of Ministers in managing securities nationwide.

Private Muras Bank

This is a closed joint-stock company with foreign participation. The institution’s authorized capital is 1.4 billion soms, significantly exceeding the regulator’s minimum requirements. Sergey Entts is the bank’s founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Azamat Omuraliev, who previously headed the branches of Bai-Tushum and Rosinbank, is the Chairman of the Board of Muras.
link: https://24.kg/english/373806/
views: 85
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan engages Oppenheimer Europe as exclusive advisor
National Banks of Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland agree to strengthen cooperation
 German Development Bank mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan
Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan abandons plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Central Bank and National Bank discuss simplifying money transfers
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues license to Alma Finance Bank
Crisis preparedness: National Bank approves new requirements for banks
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
14 May, Thursday
12:40
 Russian investors intend to produce sunflower oil in Kyrgyzstan  Russian investors intend to produce sunflower oil in K...
12:32
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues licenses to two new banks
12:24
Parliament approves bill recognizing electronic money as inheritable property
11:59
Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreement on digital economy of Turkic countries
11:48
 Water supply and sewer networks to be replaced in Karakol