Parliament approves introduction of disability quotas in state bodies

A special employment quota for persons with disabilities will be introduced in state and municipal institutions in Kyrgyzstan. Members of Parliament have approved amendments to the Law «On State Civil and Municipal Service» in the second reading. The initiative was proposed by deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

It is noted that under the Labor Code, every organization is required to allocate quotas for persons with disabilities; however, such a requirement has not previously applied to state and municipal bodies.

According to Article 155 of the Labor Code, organizations with 25 or more employees must reserve jobs for persons with disabilities. The quota must be at least 4 percent of the total workforce. Employers are allowed to offer part-time positions, but are required to create suitable working conditions in accordance with the law.

MP Dastan Bekeshev previously explained that there is currently a personnel reserve for filling vacancies in state and municipal service. If a person with a disability fully meets qualification requirements, they can submit an application and be included in the reserve, giving them priority consideration for appointment.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, there are 222,000 persons with disabilities in the country, including 36,000 children. From 2020 to 2025, a total of 1,584 persons with disabilities were employed.