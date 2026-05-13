Man detained in Bishkek after 90,000 soms theft from café visitor

Police in Bishkek have detained a suspect in a large-scale theft. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to investigators, on March 20 at around 8 p.m., an unknown individual stole 95,000 soms from a woman’s handbag inside a café on Beishenaliev Street.

The victim later noticed the missing money and, together with the café administration, began searching for the bag. It was found under a neighboring table, but only 5,000 soms remained inside. The rest of the money had been stolen.

A criminal case was opened under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

During operational and investigative measures, police detained a suspect identified as A.B., 29. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility in the capital.

The investigation is ongoing.