Man detained in Bishkek after 90,000 soms theft from café visitor

Police in Bishkek have detained a suspect in a large-scale theft. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.
According to investigators, on March 20 at around 8 p.m., an unknown individual stole 95,000 soms from a woman’s handbag inside a café on Beishenaliev Street.
A criminal case was opened under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.
During operational and investigative measures, police detained a suspect identified as A.B., 29. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility in the capital.
The investigation is ongoing.