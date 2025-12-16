12:15
Clean water supplied to Ken-Sai residential area in Osh

A large-scale infrastructure project has been implemented in Ken-Sai residential area of Osh city, including the construction of pumping stations, installation of water pipelines, and the building of a new water reservoir. The press service of Osh City Hall reported.

According to the statement, a modern pumping station No. 1 with a capacity of 300 cubic meters per hour was built near Ak-Tilek bypass road. Pumping station No. 2, also with a capacity of 300 cubic meters per hour, was constructed at the 6th kilometer of Osh—Nookat highway. Both pumping stations are automated and operate via a «smart pump» system.

Polyethylene water pipelines were laid to deliver clean water to Ken-Sai. A new 600-cubic-meter reservoir was built at the 6th kilometer of Osh—Nookat road to ensure a stable and sufficient supply of clean water to the residential area.

According to the municipality, the project had been initiated 15 years ago but was never implemented.

On the instructions of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, the long-standing clean water issue in the residential area was resolved within six months.

In addition, on December 15, at least 1,100 saplings of elm, paulownia, plane tree, and ash were planted in Ken-Sai.
