Baktyiar Orozov dismissed as Minister of Science over ethics violation

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree dismissing Baktyiar Orozov from his position as Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.

According to the statement, the decision was made in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Part 1 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the provisions of the Law «On State Civil Service and Municipal Service» and the Presidential Decree «On Political State Positions, Special State Positions and Political Municipal Positions» dated June 4, 2025, No. 175.

Under the presidential decree, Baktyiar Orozov was relieved of his duties due to failure to comply with ethical standards.

No further details have been disclosed at this time.

Baktyiar Orozov was appointed Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation in May this year. Prior to that, he served as First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and as Deputy Minister of Justice.
