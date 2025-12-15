12:41
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues permit for 35-story buildings

In Kyrgyzstan, the tallest building currently has 27 floors and is nearing completion. Permits have also been issued for the construction of buildings up to 35 stories high. The Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev said on Birinchi Radio.

Photo Nurdan Oruntaev

According to him, the country already has the necessary conditions to construct buildings higher than 18 stories in seismically active zones. The ministry works closely with scientific institutes that study soil conditions and seismic factors at construction sites.

Nurdan Oruntaev noted that only after a comprehensive assessment and the receipt of soil condition data do specialists calculate permissible development parameters, including building height. Approval for such projects is granted solely on the basis of these calculations.

The minister added that high-rise construction is possible provided all seismic safety requirements are strictly observed.

He cited Almaty, Tashkent, Dushanbe, and Urumqi as examples of cities located in seismic zones that are also being developed with high-rise buildings. For instance, buildings over 50 stories high have been constructed in Uzbekistan’s capital, while a 266-meter skyscraper has been built in Urumqi.

The Construction Ministry has also developed regulatory standards for buildings up to 40 stories high.

Earlier, head of Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev reported that construction of a 40-story residential complex has begun in Bishkek.
