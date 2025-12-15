11:07
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide

Law enforcement officers have detained individuals suspected of illegal trafficking of potent substances in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.

According to police, on December 12 the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Suu district received information that unknown persons were transporting suspicious substances resembling narcotic drugs or their analogues in a Hyundai Getz vehicle.

Based on the collected materials, a criminal case was initiated under Article 292 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal trafficking of potent or toxic substances with intent to sell).

As a result of investigation, three citizens born in 1995 and 2001 were detained as suspects. On December 13, they were placed in a temporary detention facility.

During a personal search, officers seized 313 units of Tropicamide, each with a volume of 10 milliliters, which is presumed to be a potent substance.

Necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the crime.
