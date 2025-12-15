Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide

Law enforcement officers have detained individuals suspected of illegal trafficking of potent substances in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.
According to police, on December 12 the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Suu district received information that unknown persons were transporting suspicious substances resembling narcotic drugs or their analogues in a Hyundai Getz vehicle.
Based on the collected materials, a criminal case was initiated under Article 292 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal trafficking of potent or toxic substances with intent to sell).
Necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the crime.