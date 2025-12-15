Kashkaldak village to have its own drinking water supply system

Kashkaldak village will have its own drinking water supply system. A tender has been announced, the state procurement portal says.

The Capital Construction Department of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Facilities has announced a tender for the construction of a drinking water supply system in the village of Kashkaldak (Internatsionalnoye) in Nookat district of Osh region.

46,426,000 soms have been allocated for the project. The procurement method is unlimited.

Applications will be accepted until December 23, 2025.