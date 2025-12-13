11:56
Fake healer detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek detained a suspect in large-scale fraud. The press service of the District Department of Internal Affairs reported.

A woman O.G. filed a complaint with the Investigative Service. According to her, from May to the end of October 2025, a woman introducing herself as A. gained her trust under the pretext of «opening the way to business» and performing various rituals. As a result of the fraudulent actions, the complainant lost $43,000, after which the suspect fled.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational investigative activities, police identified and detained the suspect. She was identified as M.K., 25. She was taken to the Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department and, under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

According to investigators, the detainee posed as a «healer» and fraudulently obtained money from individuals, promising to «open the way» for them in business, personal life, and other areas. During these so-called rituals, she demanded that they leave money in cemeteries using thread, needles, and other objects.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

The police urge citizens who may have suffered from the suspect’s actions or who have relevant information to contact the authorities at +996 703 65 64 64 or 102.
