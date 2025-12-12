New building constructed for Oktyabrsky District Prosecutor's Office in Bishkek

A new building has been constructed for the Oktyabrsky District Prosecutor’s Office in Bishkek. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the opening of the new building is one of the important results of the work.

«This work is aimed at strengthening the rule of law in the country. The commissioning of the facility is not simply the completion of construction work, but a significant step towards strengthening the rule of law and justice, and a reflection of the effective work of the state leadership. The new administrative building was constructed in accordance with modern requirements and creates the necessary conditions for the effective work of its employees and the provision of high-quality services to citizens,» the statement reads.