Adylbek Kasymaliev represents Kyrgyzstan at forum in Russia

During his working visit to the Russian Federation, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, participated in an international conference on cooperation in science and technology.

The Cabinet Chairman, along with the Prime Ministers of the EAEU countries, toured the museum in the Atom pavilion at VDNKh exhibition complex. The pavilion is the largest educational center dedicated to the development of the nuclear industry. The museum’s exhibits cover the history of nuclear energy development, from the first Soviet project to modern scientific and technological achievements.

Later, Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in an international conference held at the same venue. The event showcased cutting-edge developments in science and high technology, including gas and liquid purification systems for environmental safety and energy efficiency, robotic systems for the safe sorting and certification of radioactive waste, materials and components for laser technologies, optoelectronics, 5G networks, and medical applications.

In addition, participants were shown the development of an eco-friendly insecticide based on spider venom toxin for protecting crops from pests, projects aimed at creating scientific networks, and a series of presentations on access to radiation source facilities.