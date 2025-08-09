21:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Turkmenistan

Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held in Awaza national tourist zone as part of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

According to the country’s Foreign Ministry, exhibition areas were organized, where national traditions and cultural heritage were presented.

The Kyrgyz Republic surprised guests with exquisite national costumes and traditional dishes, and Tajikistan treated them to plov, fresh bread and oriental sweets, receiving high marks for culinary skills.

The day ended with a musical concert with the participation of creative groups from all three countries. The artists performed folk dances, songs and national music, creating an atmosphere of unity and fun, which the audience happily joined in.

The organizers noted that the Days of Culture have become an important event for strengthening friendship and cultural dialogue between the countries of Central Asia, contributing to the development of humanitarian cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/339055/
views: 153
Print
Related
Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan almost fivefold
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Turkmenistan
Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon in Cholpon-Ata city
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz entrepreneurs purchase textiles from Turkmenistan’s businessmen
Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen border with Tajikistan
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
Escalation in the Middle East: Turkmenistan provides transit for Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again
Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries
Flash floods sweep away village in India, leaving dead and missing Flash floods sweep away village in India, leaving dead and missing
Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border
9 August, Saturday
20:43
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airline...
20:35
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Turkmenistan
20:30
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
20:25
Bishkek City Hall invites investors to develop public restroom network
20:18
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman