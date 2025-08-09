Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Turkmenistan

Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held in Awaza national tourist zone as part of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

According to the country’s Foreign Ministry, exhibition areas were organized, where national traditions and cultural heritage were presented.

The Kyrgyz Republic surprised guests with exquisite national costumes and traditional dishes, and Tajikistan treated them to plov, fresh bread and oriental sweets, receiving high marks for culinary skills.

The day ended with a musical concert with the participation of creative groups from all three countries. The artists performed folk dances, songs and national music, creating an atmosphere of unity and fun, which the audience happily joined in.

The organizers noted that the Days of Culture have become an important event for strengthening friendship and cultural dialogue between the countries of Central Asia, contributing to the development of humanitarian cooperation.