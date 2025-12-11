Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek have detained a suspect in large-scale fraud.

According to the department’s press service, citizen K.E. filed a written statement requesting action against A.A. He claims that, under the pretext of increasing his funds, A.A. took $160,000 from him between October 2023 and February 2024.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the criminal case, suspect A.A., 26, has been detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital. Citizens who have suffered from the criminal actions of the perpetrator and have any information are asked to call the following telephone numbers: 0502120570, 0704575253 and 102.