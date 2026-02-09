19:24
Kyrgyzstan prepares reform: Schools, universities to train climate specialists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan submitted for public discussion a draft resolution approving the Climate Education and Awareness Development Program for 2025–2030, along with an action plan and an indicator matrix required for its implementation.

The document aims to create a unified, sustainable, and inclusive system of climate education and awareness across all educational and public sectors.

The background statement says that Kyrgyzstan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries in Central Asia. Melting of glaciers, degradation of mountain ecosystems, water shortages, and the growing number of natural hazards directly affect economic sustainability and the lives of the population. Under these conditions, the state requires a systematic approach to developing climate knowledge.

The program formalizes state policy in the field of climate education, taking into account Kyrgyzstan’s international commitments, including the Paris Agreement, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Sustainable Development Goals. It emphasizes the need to train specialists, improve climate literacy among youth, civil servants, and educators, and to develop scientific research and digital tools.

Special attention is given to ensuring access to climate education for all population groups, including gender sensitivity and the involvement of children and youth in environmental initiatives.

Currently, Kyrgyzstan’s climate education system is at an early stage. The 2025–2030 program is intended to address legal and methodological gaps, establish a sustainable multi-level system, and ensure the training of specialists to help the country adapt to climate challenges.
link: https://24.kg/english/361237/
