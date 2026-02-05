Kyrgyzstan draws world's attention to climate risks for Issyk-Kul Lake

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev, speaking at the Sustainable Impact Forum during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, emphasized the negative impact of climate change on Issyk-Kul Lake. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

The official noted that Issyk-Kul is a unique ecosystem of regional significance and, at the same time, a crucial socioeconomic and natural resource for Kyrgyzstan. However, in recent decades, the lake has faced serious climate challenges.

According to Torobaev, since the mid-19th century, the lake’s water level has dropped by almost 14 meters, and its total volume has decreased by approximately 85 billion cubic meters. The number of rivers flowing into Issyk-Kul has also significantly decreased, which is directly related to melting glaciers, changing hydrological regimes, and increased water consumption. The minister emphasized that a further decline in the lake’s water level could lead to significant environmental and socioeconomic consequences, including threats to biodiversity, tourism potential, and the well-being of the region’s population.

The Kyrgyz Republic views the preservation of Issyk-Kul Lake issue as part of the global climate and water agenda and advocates for a transition from short-term measures to long-term, science-based, and investment-oriented solutions.

In this regard, Bakyt Torobaev called on the international community to expand partnerships in sustainable water resource management, integrate climate, water, and ecosystem issues, and support joint projects aimed at preserving unique natural sites.

The Kyrgyz Republic confirmed its readiness to be a reliable partner in protecting aquatic ecosystems and shaping a sustainable water future.