Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Tajikistan's mining and metallurgical sector

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Mashiev is participating in the 2nd International Mining and Metallurgy Forum, which is taking place in Tajikistan. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, Kyrgyzstan possesses industrially significant deposits Sandyk and Zardalek, with combined reserves exceeding 400 million tons of aluminum ore, creating unique opportunities for deepening cooperation with Tajikistan’s mining and metallurgical sector.

«The minister proposed considering the creation of a unified cross-border production chain: from aluminum ore mining in Kyrgyzstan to finished product manufacturing in Tajikistan. According to Mashiev, such projects would serve as an example of effective regional industrial integration, ensure supply stability, and take technological cooperation between the two countries to a new level. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to develop a partnership in the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-international partners format, combining production, processing, infrastructure, and the export of finished products,» the minister emphasized.