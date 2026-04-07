Mining companies pay nearly 218 billion soms in taxes in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s mining companies have paid nearly 218 billion soms in taxes over the past five years. Akyl Toktobaev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, reported.

According to him, the mining industry contributes up to 12.6 percent to the country’s gross domestic product. Its share in industrial production exceeds 46 percent. Gold mining accounts for the majority of budget revenues and export earnings. Last year, the country produced 26 tons of the precious metal.

Kumtor remains the largest taxpayer, having paid 78.2 billion soms in taxes during the same period.

The head of the Ministry of Natural Resources also noted the steady growth of revenues from license fees and social payments by subsoil users.

In the coming years, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities expect an increase in production volumes and the expansion of critical mineral deposit development.