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Mining sector contributed 65.4 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s budget in 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry contributed 65.4 billion soms to the state budget in 2025. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said during a visit to the state-owned company Kyrgyzaltyn.

Kasymaliev added that gold prices had also doubled.

He also presented the latest data on Kumtor’s share in the industrial sector. In February 2026, GDP growth reached 8.8 percent. Industrial output increased by 18.7 percent, totaling 147.8 billion soms, while excluding Kumtor it amounted to 88.2 billion soms. Thus, Kumtor’s contribution to industry stood at 59.6 billion soms, accounting for 22.6 percent of GDP in February.

According to him, Kumtor has had a direct impact on the growth of Kyrgyzaltyn’s operations over the past five years.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also emphasized the need for closer cooperation with higher and secondary specialized educational institutions in the mining sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/369705/
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