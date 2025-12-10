Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution introducing amendments to the medium-term electricity tariff policy for 2025–2030. The document has been published to gather feedback and proposals from citizens and experts.

According to the draft, the government proposes expanding the use of time-of-day differentiated tariffs to reduce load on the power system during peak hours, improve the efficiency of generating capacities, and ensure more reliable electricity supply amid existing shortages.

Key proposed changes include:

— differentiated tariffs will be applied not only to households but also to electric vehicle charging stations, as well as industrial and commercial consumers;

— for households, the procedure for calculating electricity payments is clarified: consumption exceeding 700 kWh will be billed at the established rate;

— coefficients used for calculating payments during different periods of the day are adjusted as follows:

• the 0.5 coefficient is replaced with 0.75;

• the 1.5 coefficient is replaced with 1.0.