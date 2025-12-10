UN concerned about possible reintroduction of death penalty in Kyrgyzstan

The UN is concerned about the possible reintroduction of the death penalty in Kyrgyzstan. Antje Grawe, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic, stated today, December 10, at the annual National Dialogue on Combating and Preventing Torture and Other Cruel Treatment held in Bishkek.

She described the death penalty as a form of torture and emphasized that there is no evidence of its deterrent effect.

Antje Grawe also expressed gratitude for the attention paid to her letter regarding non-governmental organizations and noted that in recent years, a trend toward shrinking the space for human rights has been observed in the country. This makes the current dialogue particularly timely. In her view, human rights are not abstract ideals, but an important factor for the state.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov addressed Antje Grawe’s letter, noting that the issue is under review by relevant ministries.

He noted that the new parliament includes many human rights defenders, which should contribute to strengthening the Institute of Ombudsman.

Edil Baisalov also stated that the liquidation of the Torture Prevention Center was not a cost-cutting measure, but rather to avoid duplication of functions and strengthen the work of the Ombudsperson. He particularly commended Antje Grawe’s active position on the abolition of the death penalty, calling it a responsible step.

Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva emphasized that the purpose of the event is to unite the efforts of government agencies, national institutions, international organizations, and civil society in the fight against torture. She recalled that by ratifying the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture, the Kyrgyz Republic has assumed international obligations to independently monitor places of detention and objectively investigate complaints.

The Ombudsperson noted that preventing torture is a shared responsibility, and the experts’ recommendations will be carefully studied and taken into account in the future work of the Ombudsman’s Institute.