13:20
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

UN concerned about possible reintroduction of death penalty in Kyrgyzstan

The UN is concerned about the possible reintroduction of the death penalty in Kyrgyzstan. Antje Grawe, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic, stated today, December 10, at the annual National Dialogue on Combating and Preventing Torture and Other Cruel Treatment held in Bishkek.

She described the death penalty as a form of torture and emphasized that there is no evidence of its deterrent effect.

Antje Grawe also expressed gratitude for the attention paid to her letter regarding non-governmental organizations and noted that in recent years, a trend toward shrinking the space for human rights has been observed in the country. This makes the current dialogue particularly timely. In her view, human rights are not abstract ideals, but an important factor for the state.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov addressed Antje Grawe’s letter, noting that the issue is under review by relevant ministries.

He noted that the new parliament includes many human rights defenders, which should contribute to strengthening the Institute of Ombudsman.

Edil Baisalov also stated that the liquidation of the Torture Prevention Center was not a cost-cutting measure, but rather to avoid duplication of functions and strengthen the work of the Ombudsperson. He particularly commended Antje Grawe’s active position on the abolition of the death penalty, calling it a responsible step.

Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva emphasized that the purpose of the event is to unite the efforts of government agencies, national institutions, international organizations, and civil society in the fight against torture. She recalled that by ratifying the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture, the Kyrgyz Republic has assumed international obligations to independently monitor places of detention and objectively investigate complaints.

The Ombudsperson noted that preventing torture is a shared responsibility, and the experts’ recommendations will be carefully studied and taken into account in the future work of the Ombudsman’s Institute.
link: https://24.kg/english/354085/
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan promoted for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2027–2028
Kyrgyzstan advances national priorities following Doha World Social Summit
New UN Secretary-General to be elected in 2026
Kambarkan ensemble performs for the first time at UN Headquarters
Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation
Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan opposes return of death penalty
European Parliament member condemns reintroduction of death penalty in KR
80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Bishkek to celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
12:45
UN concerned about possible reintroduction of death penalty in Kyrgyzstan UN concerned about possible reintroduction of death pen...
12:29
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district
12:22
Avalanche blocks Karakol–Enilchek road, passage temporarily closed
12:12
EU comments on sanctions against two Kyrgyz banks
11:30
Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money laundering laws