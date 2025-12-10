13:20
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district

Five former officials have been detained in Aravan district of Osh region in connection with the illegal transformation of land plots. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.

According to it, the following individuals have been detained as part of the investigation under Article 336 (Corruption) of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code:

  • former head of Aravan District Department of Urban Development and Architecture, A.B., 58;
  • former head of Nurabad aiyl aimak, A.K., 72;
  • former specialist of Aravan District Cadastre, I.A., 56;
  • former land specialist of Nurabad rural municipality, Yu.A., 57;
  • former employee of the district’s Urban Development and Architecture Department, M.U., 40.

All of them have been placed in pretrial detention as suspects.

The department noted that the investigation is ongoing, and officers from the Aravan district police department are conducting operational activities to identify other possible participants in the corruption scheme.
