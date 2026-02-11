15:11
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

Issyk-Kul region to switch to drip and sprinkler irrigation

Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced that farmers who switch to drip and sprinkler irrigation will be eligible for preferential loans at 2 percent. He made the statement while responding to lawmakers’ questions at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the minister, loan issuance under this program will begin within the next month. Bakyt Torobaev also emphasized the importance of fully transitioning Issyk-Kul region to drip irrigation.

«If we switch to drip irrigation, more water will flow into Issyk-Kul Lake. If we use all the water for agriculture, it may not reach the lake. Therefore, our goal is to fully switch the Issyk-Kul region to drip and sprinkler irrigation,» the minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/361571/
views: 133
Print
Related
Irrigation infrastructure on Alymbek Datka Street in Osh to be upgraded
Drip irrigation to be installed on more than 5,000 hectares in 2026
Over 34 million soms spent on reconstruction of Kyzyl-Zhyldyz canal in Naryn
Shakhimardan irrigation system to be modernized in Batken region
Cabinet orders transfer of irrigation canals, pumping stations to state
Capsule laid at irrigation facility in Kara-Suu district
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan
Drip irrigation of 500 hectares of land planned in Batken region
More than 40 million soms allocated for drip irrigation in Naryn region
Sprinkler irrigation system launched in Aitmatov district
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
15:03
Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Sixty types of domestic agricultural products exported to 80 countries
14:42
Kyrgyzstan joins global AI training center for government officials
14:35
Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2030
14:26
Armed extortionist targeting schoolchildren detained in Osh