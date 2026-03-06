20:30
Reconstruction of key Sol Zheek canal begins in Jalal-Abad region

Over 8,200 hectares of agricultural land will be provided with irrigation water following the modernization of Sol Zheek canal in Bazar-Korgon district. The Office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Jalal-Abad region reported.

According to it, work on this strategic facility of Kara-Unkur-Sai irrigation system officially began in the village of Karacha.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Jalal-Abad region Tilek Tekebayev, as well as representatives of the World Bank, local authorities, and district residents.

The project is being implemented with financial support from the World Bank as part of «Improving Climate-Resilient Water Services» program. The main goal of the modernization is to completely upgrade the irrigation infrastructure, which will significantly reduce water losses and improve the efficiency of its use in agriculture.

The Sol Zheek canal had been used for many years without major repairs. Due to the deterioration of certain sections, water losses were steadily increasing, creating significant difficulties for local farmers.

«It is expected that after all the work is completed, communities with a total population of 114,000 will have stable access to irrigation water. This will not only ease the farmers’ workload but also be an important step in ensuring food security in the region,» the office noted.
