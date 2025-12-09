10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan — Institute of Seismology

The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences recorded two earthquakes in Kyrgyzstan on December 8.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 4, occurred at 8:15 p.m. on December 8 in Batken region.
Its epicenter was located 12 kilometers northeast of Ravat village, 17 kilometers northeast of Leilek, 17 kilometers northwest of Uch-Debe, 17 kilometers west of Ak-Tatyr, and 48 kilometers southwest of the city of Batken.
The intensity of the tremors reached about magnitude 3.5 in Ravat and magnitude 3 in the villages of Leilek, Uch-Debe and Ak-Tatyr.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3, was recorded at 3:07 on December 8.

Its epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan in Kara-Too ridge area, 8 kilometers south of Dostuk village, 18 kilometers northwest of Ak-Zhar, 20 kilometers northwest of At-Basha district center, and 32 kilometers southwest of the city of Naryn.

The intensity of the tremors in Dostuk reached magnitude 2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/353894/
views: 102
Print
Related
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake in China felt by residents of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake recorded on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Another 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
9 December, Tuesday
10:22
National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange intervention this year National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange interventio...
10:14
Fire breaks out in building at Erkindik Boulevard—Sagymbai Manaschi in Bishkek
10:08
Kyrgyzstan asks Lithuania to inform about restrictions for freight carriers
10:02
Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan — Institute of Seismology
09:53
CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan