Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan — Institute of Seismology

The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences recorded two earthquakes in Kyrgyzstan on December 8.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 4, occurred at 8:15 p.m. on December 8 in Batken region.

Its epicenter was located 12 kilometers northeast of Ravat village, 17 kilometers northeast of Leilek, 17 kilometers northwest of Uch-Debe, 17 kilometers west of Ak-Tatyr, and 48 kilometers southwest of the city of Batken.

The intensity of the tremors reached about magnitude 3.5 in Ravat and magnitude 3 in the villages of Leilek, Uch-Debe and Ak-Tatyr.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3, was recorded at 3:07 on December 8.

Its epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan in Kara-Too ridge area, 8 kilometers south of Dostuk village, 18 kilometers northwest of Ak-Zhar, 20 kilometers northwest of At-Basha district center, and 32 kilometers southwest of the city of Naryn.

The intensity of the tremors in Dostuk reached magnitude 2.5.