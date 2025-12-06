Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan

An overnight earthquake in Uzbekistan was felt across parts of Kyrgyzstan, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tremors, measuring around magnitude 5 at the epicenter, were recorded at 3:04 a.m.

The epicenter was located in Uzbekistan, 40 kilometers southwest of the Kyrgyz village of Chon-Sai, 40 kilometers northwest of the city of Kokand (Uzbekistan), 43 kilometers southwest of the Kyrgyz village of Besh-Tash, 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Namangan (Uzbekistan), 80 kilometers southeast of the Kyrgyz village of Terek-Sai, 88 kilometers north of the city of Batken, and 140 kilometers southeast of Tashkent.

The intensity of the earthquake in the Kyrgyz settlements of Besh-Tash, Chon-Sai, Kok-Tash, and Tengi reached magnitude 3.5, while in Terek-Sai it measured magnitude 3.