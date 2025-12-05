Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of major social facilities in Manas city

During a working visit, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the construction of several major social facilities in Manas city. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The first facility under construction was the 5,200-seat Sports Palace. According to construction workers, the complex meets modern engineering standards and will include a swimming pool, sports grounds, exercise and massage rooms, showers, a conference hall, food courts, utility rooms, as well as large stands and a gym room. Completion of construction is scheduled for August 2026.

Then, the Cabinet Chairman inspected the southern regional scientific center for cardiovascular surgery. The new 250-bed medical complex will meet international standards and provide high-tech cardiac surgery care. Completion is expected by the end of 2026.

During his visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev also visited the construction site of Akylman Presidential Lyceum. The project includes a three-story academic building, a dormitory for 420 students, and a residential building with 25 apartments for teachers. Completion is scheduled for September 2026.

Following the inspection, Adylbek Kasymaliev ordered strict adherence to deadlines and quality of work, emphasizing that regional development and increasing access to social services remain key government priorities.