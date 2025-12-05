Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of major social facilities in Manas city

During a working visit, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the construction of several major social facilities in Manas city. The Cabinet’s press service reported.
During his visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev also visited the construction site of Akylman Presidential Lyceum. The project includes a three-story academic building, a dormitory for 420 students, and a residential building with 25 apartments for teachers. Completion is scheduled for September 2026.
Following the inspection, Adylbek Kasymaliev ordered strict adherence to deadlines and quality of work, emphasizing that regional development and increasing access to social services remain key government priorities.