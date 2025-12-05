15:33
Digital AI avatar in Kyrgyz language with animation presented

Kyrgyzstan has completed the formation of its own AI technology ecosystem. Following the development of a language model and voice assistant, the AIRUN project team unveiled the first digital AI avatar in the Kyrgyz language with live animation and synchronized speech. The High Technology Park reported.

This milestone places Kyrgyzstan among the countries capable of developing and maintaining AI technologies independently, without external dependence.

Three key components of AI stack

The AIRUN developers have created three key components of a modern AI stack in the Kyrgyz language:

  • a large language model (LLM);
  • a multilingual voice assistant (ASR + TTS);
  • a digital AI avatar with live animation.

Technological independence

According to AIRUN CEO Chingiz Arziev, the priority was to create own technological core: «This is the foundation for a future where the Kyrgyz language is spoken, developed, and competes on equal footing.»

The digital avatar allows the creation of a full video, comparable to global models such as Synthesia, Visper, and Creatify, producing a 15-second video in just 30 seconds.

To create a video, users simply:

  • upload a photo;
  • write text in Kyrgyz or record their own voice.

The system automatically synchronizes facial expressions, articulation, intonation, and lip movement, transforming a static image into a live character.

The system runs directly in a browser on mobile devices and PCs, with no additional hardware required. The free version allows creating videos up to 20 seconds in length.

Thus, for the first time in history, Kyrgyz AI has become a fully independent and complete technological ecosystem.

Where to test:
