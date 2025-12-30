16:58
National Investment Agency launches AI bot to support business

The National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan has launched an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot Invest Kyrgyz AI Bot. It will simplify interaction between entrepreneurs and government resources, agency’s head Ravshanbek Sabirov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the new service is part of the strategy for digital transformation of the business environment and operates 24/7. The program is available on the agency’s official website.

The bot supports communication in three languages: Kyrgyz, Russian, and English.

Invest Kyrgyz AI Bot provides prompt consultations on key areas:

  • investment project registration procedures;
  • legislative requirements in Kyrgyzstan;
  • available benefits and preferences;
  • participation in current investment initiatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/356690/
views: 146
