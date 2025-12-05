13:59
Cabinet approves requirements for safety and quality of AI systems

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution establishing, for the first time at the national level, requirements for assessing the safety of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, as well as separate standards for high-risk AI. The document was developed based on the Digital Code and aims to regulate this rapidly developing field.

The resolution approved:

  • requirements for the methodology for assessing the safety of AI systems;
  • risk management rules for high-risk systems;
  • criteria for the transparency, explainability, controllability, accuracy, reliability, and digital resilience of such systems;
  • requirements for the quality of data used in high-risk AI;
  • requirements for technical documentation required for developers and owners of such solutions.

According to the document, all owners of AI systems, regardless of departmental affiliation and form of ownership, are obligated to:

  1. implement the measures stipulated in the resolution.
  2. conduct an assessment of the safety of artificial intelligence systems at all stages of their lifecycle.

If a system is identified as high-risk:

  • bring it into full compliance with mandatory requirements;
  • implement a risk management system;
  • develop and publish technical documentation, and ensure the availability of related documents in accordance with the Digital Code.

The resolution will take effect 15 days after the entry into force of the Digital Code.
link: https://24.kg/english/353564/
views: 63
