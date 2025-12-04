Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to increase trade turnover by 30 percent

Business Forum Korea—Central Asia Economic Cooperation Platform 2025 is taking place in Bishkek today, December 4. Korean entrepreneurs visiting Kyrgyzstan were presented with the country’s investment opportunities. The Ministry of Economy’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Damirbek Bikulov, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency, noted in his speech that by the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries would exceed $435 million.

«This year, we expect these figures to increase by more than 30 percent compared to last year’s level. During President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Korea in December 2024, 22 bilateral documents aimed at developing Kyrgyzstan-Korea cooperation were signed. We highly value Korea’s high-tech expertise in various economic sectors and express our openness to mutually beneficial cooperation,» he said.

Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, emphasized the republic’s advantageous geographic location and provided information on doing business, including legal entity registration, tax regulations, the banking sector, and opportunities offered by free economic zones. He also highlighted priority investment areas such as agriculture, hydropower, tourism, light industry, and e-commerce.

«Today, favorable conditions have been created for starting businesses and joint ventures. Import of equipment for own production will be exempt from VAT, provided that this equipment is not resold. We, in turn, are ready to provide analytical and consulting support and help you enter foreign markets,» Urmat Takirov noted.

The second day of the Business Forum will take place on December 5. A Korea—Central Asia comprehensive promotional exhibition of consumer goods will be organized. Korean products will be presented to a general audience and professional buyers, with opportunities for retail sales of samples and direct communication with manufacturers.